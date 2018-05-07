Collin Co. Leaders Eye $750 Million Transportation Bond

Collin County Commissioners are expected to vote Monday to approve a resolution that would put a $750 million transportation bond before voters in November. (Published 8 minutes ago)

Collin County Commissioners are expected to vote Monday to approve a resolution that would put a $750 million transportation bond before voters in November.

The money would be earmarked entirely for transportation projects, according to Collin County Judge Keith Self, and it would be divvied up on an 80/20 basis between freeway projects and local or arterial roads.

The motivation for the bond is an attempt to alleviate the increasingly frustrating traffic that drivers are forced to sit in while fast-growing Collin County continues to expand its population.

About $600 million (80 percent of $750 million) would go toward highway projects in Collin County. Two of those projects have already been identified, according to Self – the expansion of U.S. 380 and the creation of an entirely new north-south freeway east of U.S. 75.

U.S. 380, which run east-west through Collin County and touches communities like Frisco, McKinney and Prosper, has become a scene of daily gridlock as the population growth has far outpaced the expansion of the road.

Currently there are multiple options on the table to expand the U.S. 380 Corridor.

Some of the $600 million transportation bond money, if it is approved, would go toward costs that people do not often associate with road construction, according to Self.

“Before people ever see an orange barrel you must go through design, engineering, environmental impact studies, right-of-way acquisition. If we do it correctly, there is a lot to cover,” Self said.

In addition to U.S. 380, Self noted that – at some point in the foreseeable future – there will be a concerted effort to identify a potential route for a new north-south highway, east of 75, that would help to alleviate the daily gridlock that drivers face along that freeway.

“The [North Central Texas Council of Governments] has determined you cannot simply build more lanes on 75 and expect that to be enough,” Self said.