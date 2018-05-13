Collin Classic Bike Rally Needs Volunteers For Fundraiser

The 27th annual Collin Classic Bike Rally Race is Saturday June 16th, 2018 and benefits the Boys and Girls Clubs of Collin County. The organization’s website says it’s a, “premier cycling event in North Texas designed for the professional to the weekend rider.”

The ride begins and ends at Oak Point Park, which is located at 2801 E. Spring Creek Parkway in Plano. There will also be a Riders Village with live entertainment and food and beverages.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Collin County is looking for 210 volunteers to help with the event. Volunteer jobs include set-up, parking attendants, registration, runners, bike valet (two shifts), food service VIP tent, food service, breakdown and cleanup.

This year, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Collin County is celebrating its 50th Anniversary. The clubs serve more than 9,300 children and teenagers.

All of the proceeds from the Collin Classic benefit Boys and Girls Clubs of Collin County.

If you’d like to sign up to help with this fundraiser, click here.



If you’d like more information about the Collin Classic, click here.



For additional information, please contact Vanessa Ramirez, Director of Volunteer Services, at vramirez@bgccc.org or 214-387-8405 ext. 106.