Colleyville Names Lone Finalist for Chief of Police

With a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Colleyville City Council appointed Michael C. Miller, a fifth-generation Texan currently an assistant chief in Coral Gables, Florida, to lead the police department of 43 officers and six civilians.



City officials said they began their search in late 2017 and received more than 100 applications before naming Miller the lone finalist.



Miller has more than 25 years in law enforcement including time with the Wise County Sheriff's Department, Addison Police Department, FBI and U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.



"I cannot wait to work with the men and women of the Police Department," Miller told the Council. "I cannot wait to engage with the community."



Miller holds a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University and a Master in Public Administration from Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government.



"Mr. Miller's experience and approach to community service make him an exceptional fit for Colleyville," Mayor Richard Newton said. "I have trust in his abilities to continue the city's standing as one of the safest cities in Texas and the nation."



Miller is expected to start sometime in May. Acting Police Chief Hillary Wreay will continue to serve in an interim role in the meantime.