An 18-year-old college student was shot and killed at a south Fort Worth apartment complex Sunday night after someone pulled out a gun in a fight involving as many as 50 people, police said.

Donnie Evans Jr., a freshman at Tyler Junior College, was killed at the Sycamore Pointe Apartments in the 8000 block of Joshua Drive, his family said.

Officers were called to a fight about 9 p.m. involving 50 people and when they arrived, they found Evans dead on the scene.

Nobody has been arrested.

A second man who had been shot showed up at a nearby hospital and he was listed in serious condition, police said.

Evans ran track for a private team while attending North Crowley High School, where he graduated last year.

"Donnie was an exceptional kid, great personality, got along with everybody," said former Hallmark track coach Keisha Braziel Davis. "It's such a big hurt for the community because a lot of people really loved him."