The "Tinder" app logo is seen amongst other dating apps on a mobile phone screen on November 24, 2016 in London, England.

A Missouri State freshman says he made a big mistake when he rejected the wrong girl on on the dating app, Tinder.



But now - the way he tried to rectify that wrong swipe is going viral.



The freshman emailed every girl named Claudia at the university with the subject "the one that got away.”



Claudia decided to post the email on Twitter and it's been retweeted thousands of times.

Apparently, this guy’s bold move worked and the two are going on a date for doughnuts later this week.