Bitter Cold | Single-Digit Wind Chill Values Arrive Monday

In the wake of Sunday morning's cold front, temperatures will tumble to levels that will match the coldest air we've had all winter. By first thing Monday morning, most of North Texas will have air temperatures in the 20s. Some spots north and northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth could be down in the upper teens as well. When you include the north wind blowing between 15 and 20 mph during the peak time when kids are heading to school and adults are heading to work, we will have to be prepared for wind chill values in the single digits for many locations.

Plan on the full arsenal of winter weather gear Monday morning for you and the kids. Heavy coat, hat, gloves, and scarf would all be recommended.

Please don't forget to take the other cold-weather precautions! Check on elderly friends, neighbors or family members to make sure they have a sufficient, reliable source of heat. Make sure your pets have a warm place to sleep for the next couple of nights. Also make sure they have fresh water and that it doesn't freeze into a bowl of solid ice.

Cover up outside faucets, keep cabinets doors open and even think about letting the faucets drip a little bit overnight tonight. Lastly, if you did some late winter planting, make sure you cover or protect the plants.

The wind will begin to diminish late in the day Monday, but it's still going to be very cold again by Tuesday morning. The difference is we won't have to battle a strong wind, but we will still need to bundle up for the trip to work and school.

Things will improve for the second half of the week with temperatures climbing to around 70 degrees by Friday. Just hang in there a few more days!

