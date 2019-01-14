Coldest Air of the Season Arrives This Weekend - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

Coldest Air of the Season Arrives This Weekend

Low temperatures Sunday and Monday mornings could be in the lows 20s

By Rick Mitchell

Published 29 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Under the Tucson Sun
    Rick Mitchell
    Wind chills Saturday morning could dip into teens, says NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell.

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Send Us a Photo/Video | Skycams

    This week's weather in North Texas will feature a nice warm up in temperatures, followed by a drastic drop.

    The warm up includes high temperatures in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday, and highs in the 70s on Friday.

    Photo credit: Rick Mitchell

    The bottom will drop out on Saturday with the arrival of an arctic cold front. Saturday temperatures will fall into the 30s by afternoon, and with a gusty northwest wind, the wind chills will be in the teens. Low temperatures Sunday and Monday mornings will be in the low 20s, making this the coldest air of the season so far.

    Photo credit: Rick Mitchell

    A few showers will be possible Saturday morning from Dallas-Fort Worth and to the east. Right now the chance for any wintry precipitation is rather low, but it can't be ruled out close to the Red River on Saturday.

    So enjoy the late week warmth because winter returns in full force this weekend.

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices