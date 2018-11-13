North Texas HVAC Crews Work Overtime to Keep Customers Warm

With temperatures in North Texas dipping into the 20s, HVAC crews are working around the clock to make sure people are staying warm in their homes. (Published 39 minutes ago)

With temperatures in North Texas dipping into the 20s, HVAC crews are working around the clock to make sure people are staying warm in their homes.

Brandon Cronkhite, a service technician at Berkey's Air Conditioning, Plumbing and Electrical, said since this first cold snap people have called 24/7.

"In the last couple of days our call line has tripled," he said.

NBC 5 tagged along with him while he was on the job.

Woman, 93, Rescued From Camp Fire by Her Garbageman

Margaret Newsum, 93, had no idea that the Camp Fire was rapidly approaching her Magalia home until her caretaker left for the day and she turned on the television. She was quickly rescued by her friend Dane Ray Cummings, who decided to break company policy and rescue Newsum with his Waste Management truck. KCRA reports. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018)

"For an A/C and heating guy, the two times a year when our business goes crazy is that first cold snap and first heat snap," he said.

Cronkhite said there are some things that could help eliminate issues for homeowners.

"First off… when you first kick on your furnace you're going to smell a burning dust smell, that should only last a couple minutes or less," he said.

If that smell lasts longer, he said to shut off the furnace and call to get it checked.

He also said to keep about 3 feet of space around any gas or electrical appliances, make sure to change filters and to have carbon monoxide detectors with fresh batteries.

"Carbon monoxide is an odorless killer… the number one killer related to gas furnaces," Cronkhite said.

Check your heating service annually, and if any other issues come up, call for help.