Cold Front Stalled Friday Before Reaching DFW

Showers and a few thunderstorms developed on Friday, but as expected most all of the rain remained northwest of DFW.

The rain and cloud cover did have a cooling effect in those areas. But the cold front stalled out before reaching DFW, so we didn't receive either rain or cooler temperatures.

In fact, Friday the 13 was indeed unlucky for us, as the afternoon high temperature again reached 95 degrees.

This marks the first time in 122 years of weather records in North Texas that it has reached 95 degrees on each of the first 13 days of September.

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Before the Storm

Stay Connected. Download the NBC DFW App

Set your push alert preferences.

Charge your phones and tablets so that if you lose power you can still watch live weather coverage in the App.

Weather Safety