Cold Front Coming After Wet Start to May - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Cold Front Coming After Wet Start to May

We’ll be about 20 degrees below average through the weekend.

By Keisha Burns

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    It's been a wet start to May in North Texas. So far, we’ve picked up a little more than 3 inches of rain at DFW, making it the 10th wettest for May 1-8.

    After Wednesday's storms the DFW airport picked up 1.94 inches of rain, while other locations in North Texas received 2-3 inches of rain. Because of the recent rains, DFW now has a 2.41 inches surplus for the year. Although the threat for heavy rain has ended for now, there’s more rain in the forecast late Friday into Saturday morning. Severe weather is not expected.

    Photo credit: NBC 5

    In additional to more rain, the clouds and northerly winds will keep temperatures unseasonably cool Thursday through the weekend. Highs Friday won’t make it out of the 60s!

    Photo credit: NBC 5

    Average highs on May 10 are in the low to mid 80s. We’ll be about 20 degrees below that through the weekend. A gradual warming trend returns next week.

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

    Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

