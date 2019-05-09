Cold Front Coming After Wet Start to May

It's been a wet start to May in North Texas. So far, we’ve picked up a little more than 3 inches of rain at DFW, making it the 10th wettest for May 1-8.

After Wednesday's storms the DFW airport picked up 1.94 inches of rain, while other locations in North Texas received 2-3 inches of rain. Because of the recent rains, DFW now has a 2.41 inches surplus for the year. Although the threat for heavy rain has ended for now, there’s more rain in the forecast late Friday into Saturday morning. Severe weather is not expected.

Photo credit: NBC 5

In additional to more rain, the clouds and northerly winds will keep temperatures unseasonably cool Thursday through the weekend. Highs Friday won’t make it out of the 60s!

Photo credit: NBC 5

Average highs on May 10 are in the low to mid 80s. We’ll be about 20 degrees below that through the weekend. A gradual warming trend returns next week.

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Before the Storm

Stay Connected. Download the NBC DFW App

Set your push alert preferences.

Charge your phones and tablets so that if you lose power you can still watch live weather coverage in the App.

Weather Safety