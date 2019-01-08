Grapevine-Colleyville ISD is holding an "Hour of Code" regularly at several of its schools to get students interesting in computer coding at a young age.

Teaching can be like magic, sometimes teachers use illusions to hide their true intentions.

At Grapevine Elementary School, what looks like play, is really giving young minds quite a workout.

All sorts of gadgets and games are brought to the library for an "Hour of Code."

Students have to program or code the machinery to make it go.

Students Emma and Zaria's time with the toys was like a teeter totter between play and problem solving, still they dove in.

Teachers said Emma, Zaria and their friend Maya are coding queens.

They're learning logic, problem-solving and creativity

"We don't think all these kids are going to grow up and be computer programmers, but knowing about computer science in any field is going to be essential," said instructional technology coach Kerissa Bearce.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD held this "Hour of Code" in several schools to reinforce the work done routinely in the classroom.

They're targeting girls and girls of color, who teachers said are groups not seen much in computer science.

It's one of the things the district hopes activities like the "Hour of Code" will change.