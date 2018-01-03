Coast Guard Searching for Plane in Gulf of Mexico

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a small plane in the Gulf of Mexico after all communication with the pilot was lost, Wednesday January 3, 2017.

The Coast Guard is searching off the Southeast Texas coast after a small plane that left from Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City was reported missing on a flight to Central Texas.

Authorities say the Cirrus SR-22 aircraft, capable of carrying five people, was detected on radar Wednesday flying south over the Gulf of Mexico. Air traffic controllers have been unable to get a radio response from the plane's pilot.

The plane is registered to Edmond, Oklahoma-based Abide Aviation.

The flight path can be seen on Flightaware.com.



CDC-Recommended Tips on Avoiding the Flu at Work

The CDC recommends getting a flu shot early during flu season. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018)

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.