Close Call For Rowlett Officer When Power Pole Falls in Front of Cruiser

A Rowlett Police Officer had a close call during a police chase Friday morning.

Police were notified about a reckless driver just after 9 a.m.

When officers spotted the red minivan, the driver was crossing over into the Garland city limits.

A short time later, near the 3200 block of Centerville Road, the driver slammed into a wooden power pole. The power pole came crashing down, directly in front of the officers cruiser. So close that the light bar on top of the car was ripped off by the falling power lines.

The minivan rolled after the crash and the female driver was taken to a nearby hospital, but is expected to be okay.

The officer was not hurt.