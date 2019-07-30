We nearly made it through July with no 100-degree days ... nearly. After 40 days of summer, the first 100 degree day of 2019 was officially recorded at DFW Airport Tuesday at 2:27 p.m.

The airport is the observation point for the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where until Tuesday the temperature had not yet reached 100 degrees this year.

The delay in reaching triple-digit heat was not a once-in-a-lifetime event, but was certainly not a common occurrence either.

Weather records for the DFW area go back to 1898 (records for July go back to 1899) … and in those 121 years of record keeping, the official observation point for DFW shows that there have been zero 100-degree days in July a total of 22 times.

The last time it took place was back in 2007. Previous to that, it also happened in 1992, 1989, 1976, and 1973. Those are the five most recent times it took place. In those five instances, the number of 100 degree days in August were also low … all having five or fewer.

