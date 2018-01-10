Cliburn Youth Competition Heading to Dallas

For the first time, the Van Cliburn Foundation will hold one of its competitions in Dallas.

The first three rounds of the 2019 Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival, for pianists ages 13 to 17, will take place at Southern Methodist University, where competitors will stay in dorms. The final round will be held at the Meyerson Symphony Center, where three finalists will perform concertos with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, with a conductor to be named.



The four rounds of the competition will be held between May 31 and June 8, 2019, the foundation announced Wednesday. The first prize will be $15,000, second prize $10,000 and third prize $5,000. All prizes will also include scholarships and community residencies mentorships with the Cliburn. All performances will be webcast live at cliburn.org.

