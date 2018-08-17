Animal shelters across the country are teaming up with NBC and Telemundo stations to find loving homes for pets in need.
The fourth annual Clear the Shelters event, a nationwide pet adoption initiative, will be held Aug. 18, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Dallas-Fort Worth. Hundreds of shelters in 20 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico will waive or discount fees as part of the one-day adoption drive.
The goal is to #ClearTheShelters by finding forever homes for as many animals as possible.
Since 2015, nationally, NBC and Telemundo stations’ Clear the Shelters effort has resulted in more than 153,000 pet adoptions, but millions more remain homeless. Every year, 7.6 million animals end up in shelters nationwide — and only 2.7 million are adopted, according to the ASPCA.
Dozens of local shelters will take part this year in Clear the Shelters. Refer to the interactive map above or the list below to find a participating shelter near you.
Addison
Addison Animal Control
4799 Airport Pkwy (office), EVENT DAY: 4970 Addison Cir., Addison, TX 75001
(972) 450-2845
www.facebook.com/TownofAddisonAnimalControl
Allen
City of Allen Animal Shelter
770 S. Allen Heights Drive, Allen, TX 75002
(214) 509-4378
www.cityofallen.org/947/Animal-Control-Shelter
www.facebook.com/CityOfAllenAnimalShelter
Alvarado
Alvarado Animal Services - NO ANIMALS AVAILABLE!
www.cityofalvarado.org
www.facebook.com/alvarado.shelter/
Arlington
Arlington Animal Services
1000 SE Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, TX 76018
(817) 459-5898
www.arlington-tx.gov/animals/
www.facebook.com/ArlingtonPets
Azle
Azle Animal Shelter
724 Park St.
Azle, TX 76020
(817) 444-8215
www.cityofazle.org
www.facebook.com/Azle-Animal-Shelter-Humane-Association-AASHA
Bedford
Bedford Animal Shelter
1809 Reliance Parkway, Bedford, TX 76021
(817) 952-2191
www.bedfordpolice.com/animal-control
www.facebook.com/bedfordtx
Benbrook
Humane Society of North Texas – Benbrook Waggin’ Tails Adoption Center
9009 Benbrook Blvd, Benbrook, TX 76126
(817) 249-3647
www.hsnt.org/
www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofNorthTexas
Bowie
Bowie Animal Shelter
1508 E. Wise, Bowie, TX 76230
(940) 841-1425
www.bowieanimalshelter.org
www.facebook.com/Friends-of-the-Bowie-Animal-Shelter
Bridgeport
Bridgeport Texas Animal Shelter
171 Private Road 3402
Bridgeport, TX 76426
(940) 683-3430
www.cityofbridgeport.net/
www.facebook.com/Bridgeport-Texas-Animal-Shelter
Burleson
Burleson Animal Shelter
775 SE John Jones Dr., Burleson, TX 76028
(817) 426-9283
www.burlesontx.com/burlesonanimalshelter
www.facebook.com/BurlesonAnimalShelter/
Carrollton
Carrollton Animal Adoption Center
2247 Sandy Lake Rd, Carrollton, TX 75006
(972) 466-3420
petango.com/carrolltonadoptioncenter
www.facebook.com/carrolltonanimaladoptioncenter/
Cedar Hill, Duncanville, Desoto
Tri-City Animal Shelter
1150 E. Pleasant Run Rd., Cedar Hill, TX 75104
(972) 291-5335
www.LuvPets.org
www.facebook.com/Tri-City-Animal-Shelter-Adoption-Center
Cleburne
Cleburne Animal Services
2375 Service Drive, Cleburne, TX 76033
(817) 556-8895
www.cleburne.net
www.facebook.com/CleburneAnimalShelter/
Coppell
City of Coppell Animal Services
821 S Coppell Rd, Coppell, TX 75019
(972)304-3515
www.coppelltx.gov/government/departments/animal-services www.facebook.com/CoppellAnimalServices/
Crowley
Crowley Animal Shelter
101 E. Hampton Road, Crowley, TX 76036
(817) 297-2201
www.ci.crowley.tx.us
www.facebook.com/CityOfCrowleyTexasAnimalShelter
Dallas
Dallas Animal Services
1818 N. Westmoreland Road, Dallas TX 75212
(214) 670-6800
www.dallasanimalservices.org/
www.facebook.com/dallasanimalservices/
Dallas
SPCA of Texas – Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center
2400 Lone Star Dr., Dallas, TX 75212
(214) 742-7722
www.spca.org
www.facebook.com/spcaoftexaspage
Decatur
Wise County Animal Shelter
119 Private Road 4195
Decatur, TX 76234
sheriff.co.wise.tx.us/index.php/welcome/special-services/animal-control/
www.facebook.com/WiCoShelter/
Denison
Denison Animal Welfare Group (DAWG) - NO ANIMALS AVAILABLE!
www.denisonanimalwelfaregroup.org/
www.facebook.com/friendsofdenisonanimals/
Denton
Denton Animal Shelter
3717 N. Elm St., Denton, TX 76207
(940) 349-7594
www.dentonasf.com/shelter/adopt
www.facebook.com/CityofDentonAnimalShelter
Euless
Euless Animal Services
1517 Westpark Way, Euless, TX 76040
(817) 685-1594
www.eulesstx.gov/animal/
www.facebook.com/pages/City-Of-Euless-Animal-Shelter
Eustace
Straydog, Inc (at Petco in Rockwall)
2689 Market Center Dr.
Rockwall, TX 75032
www.straydog.com/
www.facebook.com/straydog.org/
Farmers Branch
Farmers Branch Animal Adoption Center
3727 Valley View Ln., Farmers Branch, TX 75244
(972) 919-8770
farmersbranchtx.gov/animal/
www.facebook.com/fbanimal
Flower Mound
Flower Mound Animal Adoption Center
3950 Justin Rd., Flower Mound, TX 75028
(972) 874-6390
www.flower-mound.com/117/Animal-Services
www.facebook.com/FlowerMoundAnimalServices
Fort Worth
Fort Worth Animal Shelter
4900 Martin Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119
(817) 392-1234
fortworthtexas.gov/animals/
www.facebook.com/FortWorthAnimalShelter/
Fort Worth
Humane Society of North Texas – Main Shelter
1840 E Lancaster Ave, Ft. Worth, TX 76103
(817) 332-4768
www.hsnt.org/
www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofNorthTexas
Gainesville
Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter
2501 N Weaver Street, Gainesville, TX 76240
(940) 665-9800
www.noahsarktx.com
www.facebook.com/NoahsArkTexas/
Grand Prairie
Grand Prairie Animal Services – Prairie Paws Adoption Center
2222 W. Warrior Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
(972) 237-8575
www.gptx.org/paws
www.facebook.com/GPPrairiePaws
Grapevine
Grapevine Animal Services
500 Shady Brook Dr., Grapevine, TX 76051
(817) 410-3370
animalservices.grapevinetexas.gov
www.facebook.com/GrapevineAnimalServices
Hurst
Hurst Animal Services
891 Cannon Drive, Hurst, TX 76054
(817) 788-7216
www.hursttx.gov/pets
www.facebook.com/hurstanimalservices/
Irving
DFW Humane Society
4140 Valley View Lane Irving, TX 75038
(972) 721-7788
www.dfwhumane.com/
www.facebook.com/DFWHumane
Irving
Irving Animal Services
4140 Valley View Lane Irving, TX 75038
(972) 721-2256
www.cityofirving.org/animal-services/
www.facebook.com/thecityofirving
Joshua
Joshua Animal Care and Control
100 Santa Fe Street, Joshua, TX 76058
(817) 774-9450
www.cityofjoshuatx.us/animal-shelter/
www.facebook.com/pages/Joshua-Animal-Shelter
Keene
Keene Animal Control -Waiving Fees on Friday 8/17 ONLY
200 Pioneer Drive, Keene, TX 76059
(817) 933-1838
keenetx.com/departments/animal-control
www.facebook.com/Keene-Animal-Shelter
Keller
Humane Society of North Texas – Keller Welcome Home Adoption Center
363 Keller Pkwy, Keller, TX 76428
(817) 431-1170
www.hsnt.org/
www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofNorthTexas
Keller
Humane Society of North Texas – Keller Regional Adoption Center
330 Rufe Snow Dr, Keller, TX 76248
(817) 891-6201
www.hsnt.org/
www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofNorthTexas
Kemp
Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake/Tool
10200 County Road 2403
Kemp, TX 75143
www.hsccl.org/
www.facebook.com/Humane-Society-of-Cedar-Creek-Lake
Lancaster
Lancaster Animal Shelter
690 E Main Street, Lancaster, TX 75146
(972) 218-1210
lancaster-tx.com/244/Adopt-A-Pet
www.facebook.com/pages/Furbabies-of-Lancaster-Texas
Lewisville
Lewisville Animal Adoption Center
995 E Valley Ridge Blvd., Lewisville, TX, 75057
(972) 219-3478
www.cityoflewisville.com
www.facebook.com/pages/Lewisville-Animal-Services
Little Elm
Town of Little Elm Animal Services
1605 Mark Tree Lane, Little Elm, TX 75068
(972) 377-1898
www.littleelm.org/81/Animal-Services
www.facebook.com/pages/Little-Elm-Animal-Shelter
Lone Oak
Sadie’s Place Animal Rescue
2821 FM 2737, Lone Oak, TX 75453
(903) 662-8125
sadiesplacerescue.com
www.facebook.com/SadiesPlaceAnimalRescue/
Mansfield
Mansfield Animal Care & Control
407 Industrial Blvd.
Mansfield, Texas 76063
(817) 276-4799
www.mansfieldtexas.gov/animal-care-and-control
www.facebook.com/pages/Mansfield-Animal-Control
McKinney
Collin County Animal Shelter
4750 Community Ave., McKinney, TX 75071
(972) 547-7292
www.collincountytx.gov/animal_services/Pages/default.aspx
www.facebook.com/CollinCountyAdoptablePetsMcKinneyTX
McKinney
SPCA of Texas – Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center
8411 Stacy Road, McKinney, TX 75070
(214) 742-7722
www.spca.org
www.facebook.com/spcaoftexaspage
Mesquite
Mesquite Animal Services
1650 Gross Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149
(972) 216-6283
www.cityofmesquite.com/130/Animal-Services
www.facebook.com/ShelterAnimalsofGarland.Mesquite.Rowlett.Texas
Mexia
Limestone Animal Rescue Adoption Shelter (LARAS House)
1517 Hwy. 171 N, Mexia, TX 76667
(254) 292-9552
www.larashouseshelter.org/
www.facebook.com/LARAS-House
Murphy
Murphy Animal Shelter
203 N Murphy Rd, Murphy TX 75094
(972) 468-4226
www.murphytx.org/65/Animal-Control
www.facebook.com/MurphyAnimalShelter/
North Richland Hills
North Richland Hills Animal Adoption & Rescue Center
7301 Iron Horse Blvd., North Richland Hills, TX 76180
(817) 427-6570
www.nrhtx.com/aarc
www.facebook.com/NRHpets
Plano
Plano Animal Shelter
4028 W. Plano Parkway, Plano, TX 75093
(972) 769-4360
www.planoanimalshelter.org
www.facebook.com/PlanoAnimalShelter
Red Oak
Red Oak Animal Shelter
411 W. Red Oak Rd., Red Oak, TX, 75154
(214) 399-7730
petfinder.com/redoak
www.facebook.com/redoakpd
Richardson
Richardson Animal Shelter
1330 Columbia Dr, Richardson, TX 75081
(972) 744-4480
www.cor.net/animalservices
www.facebook.com/RichardsonAnimalShelter
Richland Hills
Richland Hills Animal Services
7049 Baker Blvd. Richland Hills, TX 76118
(817) 616-3769
www.helpingpawsofnorthtexas.org/
www.facebook.com/Helping-Paws-of-North-Texas/
Rockwall
Straydog, Inc (at Petco in Rockwall)
2689 Market Center Dr.
Rockwall, TX 75032
www.straydog.com/
www.facebook.com/straydog.org/
Royse City
Royse City Animal Shelter
1101 N Josephine Street, Royse City, TX 75189
(214) 796-1445
www.roysecity.com/departments/animal-services/
www.facebook.com/RoyseCityAnimalAdoptions
Sachse
Sachse Animal Shelter
6436 Sachse Rd., Sachse, TX 75048
(972) 675-9662
www.cityofsachse.com
www.facebook.com/Sachse-Animal-Shelter/
Saginaw
Saginaw Animal Shelter
205 Brenda Lane, Saginaw, TX 76179
(817) 230-0460
www.ci.saginaw.tx.us/158/Animal-Services
www.facebook.com/saginawanimalservices
Seagoville
Seagoville Animal Shelter
1330 E. Malloy Bridge Rd., Seagoville, TX 75159
(972) 287-6838
www.seagoville.us
www.facebook.com/seagovilleanimalshelter
Sunnyvale
Sunnyvale Animal Shelter
371 Long Creek Road, Sunnyvale, TX 75182
(214) 862-4525
www.townofsunnyvale.org
www.facebook.com/Sunnyvale-Animal-Shelter
Terrell
Terrell Animal Adoption Center
2601 U.S. 80
Terrell, TX 75161
(972) 551-6641
www.cityofterrell.org/services/animal-control/available-animals/
www.facebook.com/Terrellpet/
Tool
Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake/Tool
10200 County Road 2403
Kemp, TX 75143
www.hsccl.org/
www.facebook.com/Humane-Society-of-Cedar-Creek-Lake
Watauga
Watauga Animal Services
5203 Watauga Road, Watauga, TX 76137
(817) 656-9614
www.cowtx.org/814/Animal-Services
www.facebook.com/WataugaAnimalServices/
Waxahachie
Ellis County SPCA
2570 FM 878m Waxahachie, TX 75165
(972) 935-0756
www.elliscountyspca.org
www.facebook.com/elliscountyspca
Waxahachie
Waxahachie Animal Services
191 Lions Park Road, Waxahachie, TX 75165
(469) 309-4150
www.waxahachie.com/Departments/AnimalControl
www.facebook.com/WaxahachieAnimalServices/
Weatherford
Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter
403 Hickory Lane, Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 598-4111
www.weatherfordtx.gov/animals
Facebook.com/WPCanimal
Wylie
Wylie Animal Shelter
949 Hensley Lane, Building 100, Wylie, TX 75098
(972) 442-5268
www.wylietexas.gov/departments/animal_services/adopt-a-pet.php
www.facebook.com/pages/City-of-Wylie-Animal-Services