Animal shelters across the country are teaming up with NBC and Telemundo stations to find loving homes for pets in need.

The fourth annual Clear the Shelters event, a nationwide pet adoption initiative, will be held Aug. 18, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Dallas-Fort Worth. Hundreds of shelters in 20 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico will waive or discount fees as part of the one-day adoption drive.

The goal is to #ClearTheShelters by finding forever homes for as many animals as possible.

Since 2015, nationally, NBC and Telemundo stations’ Clear the Shelters effort has resulted in more than 153,000 pet adoptions, but millions more remain homeless. Every year, 7.6 million animals end up in shelters nationwide — and only 2.7 million are adopted, according to the ASPCA.

On Saturday We Clear the Shelters!

On Saturday, August 18, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 team up to Clear the Shelters in North Texas. Corey Price, Animal Services manager for the City of Irving discusses the annual national event that started in North Texas. (Published 23 minutes ago)

Dozens of local shelters will take part this year in Clear the Shelters. Refer to the interactive map above or the list below to find a participating shelter near you.

Addison

Addison Animal Control

4799 Airport Pkwy (office), EVENT DAY: 4970 Addison Cir., Addison, TX 75001

(972) 450-2845

www.facebook.com/TownofAddisonAnimalControl

Allen

City of Allen Animal Shelter

770 S. Allen Heights Drive, Allen, TX 75002

(214) 509-4378

www.cityofallen.org/947/Animal-Control-Shelter

www.facebook.com/CityOfAllenAnimalShelter

Alvarado

Alvarado Animal Services - NO ANIMALS AVAILABLE!

www.cityofalvarado.org

www.facebook.com/alvarado.shelter/

Arlington

Arlington Animal Services

1000 SE Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, TX 76018

(817) 459-5898

www.arlington-tx.gov/animals/

www.facebook.com/ArlingtonPets



Azle

Azle Animal Shelter

724 Park St.

Azle, TX 76020

(817) 444-8215

www.cityofazle.org

www.facebook.com/Azle-Animal-Shelter-Humane-Association-AASHA



Bedford

Bedford Animal Shelter

1809 Reliance Parkway, Bedford, TX 76021

(817) 952-2191

www.bedfordpolice.com/animal-control

www.facebook.com/bedfordtx



Benbrook

Humane Society of North Texas – Benbrook Waggin’ Tails Adoption Center

9009 Benbrook Blvd, Benbrook, TX 76126

(817) 249-3647

www.hsnt.org/

www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofNorthTexas

Bowie

Bowie Animal Shelter

1508 E. Wise, Bowie, TX 76230

(940) 841-1425

www.bowieanimalshelter.org

www.facebook.com/Friends-of-the-Bowie-Animal-Shelter

Bridgeport

Bridgeport Texas Animal Shelter

171 Private Road 3402

Bridgeport, TX 76426

(940) 683-3430

www.cityofbridgeport.net/

www.facebook.com/Bridgeport-Texas-Animal-Shelter



Burleson

Burleson Animal Shelter

775 SE John Jones Dr., Burleson, TX 76028

(817) 426-9283

www.burlesontx.com/burlesonanimalshelter

www.facebook.com/BurlesonAnimalShelter/

Carrollton

Carrollton Animal Adoption Center

2247 Sandy Lake Rd, Carrollton, TX 75006

(972) 466-3420

petango.com/carrolltonadoptioncenter

www.facebook.com/carrolltonanimaladoptioncenter/

Cedar Hill, Duncanville, Desoto

Tri-City Animal Shelter

1150 E. Pleasant Run Rd., Cedar Hill, TX 75104

(972) 291-5335

www.LuvPets.org

www.facebook.com/Tri-City-Animal-Shelter-Adoption-Center



Cleburne

Cleburne Animal Services

2375 Service Drive, Cleburne, TX 76033

(817) 556-8895

www.cleburne.net

www.facebook.com/CleburneAnimalShelter/

Coppell

City of Coppell Animal Services

821 S Coppell Rd, Coppell, TX 75019

(972)304-3515

www.coppelltx.gov/government/departments/animal-services www.facebook.com/CoppellAnimalServices/



Crowley

Crowley Animal Shelter

101 E. Hampton Road, Crowley, TX 76036

(817) 297-2201

www.ci.crowley.tx.us

www.facebook.com/CityOfCrowleyTexasAnimalShelter



Dallas

Dallas Animal Services

1818 N. Westmoreland Road, Dallas TX 75212

(214) 670-6800

www.dallasanimalservices.org/

www.facebook.com/dallasanimalservices/

Dallas

SPCA of Texas – Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center

2400 Lone Star Dr., Dallas, TX 75212

(214) 742-7722

www.spca.org

www.facebook.com/spcaoftexaspage

Decatur

Wise County Animal Shelter

119 Private Road 4195

Decatur, TX 76234

sheriff.co.wise.tx.us/index.php/welcome/special-services/animal-control/

www.facebook.com/WiCoShelter/



Denison

Denison Animal Welfare Group (DAWG) - NO ANIMALS AVAILABLE!

www.denisonanimalwelfaregroup.org/

www.facebook.com/friendsofdenisonanimals/



Denton

Denton Animal Shelter

3717 N. Elm St., Denton, TX 76207

(940) 349-7594

www.dentonasf.com/shelter/adopt

www.facebook.com/CityofDentonAnimalShelter



Euless

Euless Animal Services

1517 Westpark Way, Euless, TX 76040

(817) 685-1594

www.eulesstx.gov/animal/

www.facebook.com/pages/City-Of-Euless-Animal-Shelter



Eustace

Straydog, Inc (at Petco in Rockwall)

2689 Market Center Dr.

Rockwall, TX 75032

www.straydog.com/

www.facebook.com/straydog.org/



Farmers Branch

Farmers Branch Animal Adoption Center

3727 Valley View Ln., Farmers Branch, TX 75244

(972) 919-8770

farmersbranchtx.gov/animal/

www.facebook.com/fbanimal



Flower Mound

Flower Mound Animal Adoption Center

3950 Justin Rd., Flower Mound, TX 75028

(972) 874-6390

www.flower-mound.com/117/Animal-Services

www.facebook.com/FlowerMoundAnimalServices

Fort Worth

Fort Worth Animal Shelter

4900 Martin Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119

(817) 392-1234

fortworthtexas.gov/animals/

www.facebook.com/FortWorthAnimalShelter/

Fort Worth

Humane Society of North Texas – Main Shelter

1840 E Lancaster Ave, Ft. Worth, TX 76103

(817) 332-4768

www.hsnt.org/

www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofNorthTexas

Gainesville

Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter

2501 N Weaver Street, Gainesville, TX 76240

(940) 665-9800

www.noahsarktx.com

www.facebook.com/NoahsArkTexas/

Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie Animal Services – Prairie Paws Adoption Center

2222 W. Warrior Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

(972) 237-8575

www.gptx.org/paws

www.facebook.com/GPPrairiePaws

Grapevine

Grapevine Animal Services

500 Shady Brook Dr., Grapevine, TX 76051

(817) 410-3370

animalservices.grapevinetexas.gov

www.facebook.com/GrapevineAnimalServices

Hurst

Hurst Animal Services

891 Cannon Drive, Hurst, TX 76054

(817) 788-7216

www.hursttx.gov/pets

www.facebook.com/hurstanimalservices/

Irving

DFW Humane Society

4140 Valley View Lane Irving, TX 75038

(972) 721-7788

www.dfwhumane.com/

www.facebook.com/DFWHumane

Irving

Irving Animal Services

4140 Valley View Lane Irving, TX 75038

(972) 721-2256

www.cityofirving.org/animal-services/

www.facebook.com/thecityofirving



Joshua

Joshua Animal Care and Control

100 Santa Fe Street, Joshua, TX 76058

(817) 774-9450

www.cityofjoshuatx.us/animal-shelter/

www.facebook.com/pages/Joshua-Animal-Shelter

Keene

Keene Animal Control -Waiving Fees on Friday 8/17 ONLY

200 Pioneer Drive, Keene, TX 76059

(817) 933-1838

keenetx.com/departments/animal-control

www.facebook.com/Keene-Animal-Shelter

Keller

Humane Society of North Texas – Keller Welcome Home Adoption Center

363 Keller Pkwy, Keller, TX 76428

(817) 431-1170

www.hsnt.org/

www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofNorthTexas

Keller

Humane Society of North Texas – Keller Regional Adoption Center

330 Rufe Snow Dr, Keller, TX 76248

(817) 891-6201

www.hsnt.org/

www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofNorthTexas

Kemp

Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake/Tool

10200 County Road 2403

Kemp, TX 75143

www.hsccl.org/

www.facebook.com/Humane-Society-of-Cedar-Creek-Lake



Lancaster

Lancaster Animal Shelter

690 E Main Street, Lancaster, TX 75146

(972) 218-1210

lancaster-tx.com/244/Adopt-A-Pet

www.facebook.com/pages/Furbabies-of-Lancaster-Texas

Lewisville

Lewisville Animal Adoption Center

995 E Valley Ridge Blvd., Lewisville, TX, 75057

(972) 219-3478

www.cityoflewisville.com

www.facebook.com/pages/Lewisville-Animal-Services

Little Elm

Town of Little Elm Animal Services

1605 Mark Tree Lane, Little Elm, TX 75068

(972) 377-1898

www.littleelm.org/81/Animal-Services

www.facebook.com/pages/Little-Elm-Animal-Shelter



Lone Oak

Sadie’s Place Animal Rescue

2821 FM 2737, Lone Oak, TX 75453

(903) 662-8125

sadiesplacerescue.com

www.facebook.com/SadiesPlaceAnimalRescue/

Mansfield

Mansfield Animal Care & Control

407 Industrial Blvd.

Mansfield, Texas 76063

(817) 276-4799

www.mansfieldtexas.gov/animal-care-and-control

www.facebook.com/pages/Mansfield-Animal-Control

McKinney

Collin County Animal Shelter

4750 Community Ave., McKinney, TX 75071

(972) 547-7292

www.collincountytx.gov/animal_services/Pages/default.aspx

www.facebook.com/CollinCountyAdoptablePetsMcKinneyTX

McKinney

SPCA of Texas – Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center

8411 Stacy Road, McKinney, TX 75070

(214) 742-7722

www.spca.org

www.facebook.com/spcaoftexaspage

Mesquite

Mesquite Animal Services

1650 Gross Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149

(972) 216-6283

www.cityofmesquite.com/130/Animal-Services

www.facebook.com/ShelterAnimalsofGarland.Mesquite.Rowlett.Texas



Mexia

Limestone Animal Rescue Adoption Shelter (LARAS House)

1517 Hwy. 171 N, Mexia, TX 76667

(254) 292-9552

www.larashouseshelter.org/

www.facebook.com/LARAS-House



Murphy

Murphy Animal Shelter

203 N Murphy Rd, Murphy TX 75094

(972) 468-4226

www.murphytx.org/65/Animal-Control

www.facebook.com/MurphyAnimalShelter/

North Richland Hills

North Richland Hills Animal Adoption & Rescue Center

7301 Iron Horse Blvd., North Richland Hills, TX 76180

(817) 427-6570

www.nrhtx.com/aarc

www.facebook.com/NRHpets

Plano

Plano Animal Shelter

4028 W. Plano Parkway, Plano, TX 75093

(972) 769-4360

www.planoanimalshelter.org

www.facebook.com/PlanoAnimalShelter

Red Oak

Red Oak Animal Shelter

411 W. Red Oak Rd., Red Oak, TX, 75154

(214) 399-7730

petfinder.com/redoak

www.facebook.com/redoakpd



Richardson

Richardson Animal Shelter

1330 Columbia Dr, Richardson, TX 75081

(972) 744-4480

www.cor.net/animalservices

www.facebook.com/RichardsonAnimalShelter

Richland Hills

Richland Hills Animal Services

7049 Baker Blvd. Richland Hills, TX 76118

(817) 616-3769

www.helpingpawsofnorthtexas.org/

www.facebook.com/Helping-Paws-of-North-Texas/

Rockwall

Straydog, Inc (at Petco in Rockwall)

2689 Market Center Dr.

Rockwall, TX 75032

www.straydog.com/

www.facebook.com/straydog.org/



Royse City

Royse City Animal Shelter

1101 N Josephine Street, Royse City, TX 75189

(214) 796-1445

www.roysecity.com/departments/animal-services/

www.facebook.com/RoyseCityAnimalAdoptions

Sachse

Sachse Animal Shelter

6436 Sachse Rd., Sachse, TX 75048

(972) 675-9662

www.cityofsachse.com

www.facebook.com/Sachse-Animal-Shelter/

Saginaw

Saginaw Animal Shelter

205 Brenda Lane, Saginaw, TX 76179

(817) 230-0460

www.ci.saginaw.tx.us/158/Animal-Services

www.facebook.com/saginawanimalservices

Seagoville

Seagoville Animal Shelter

1330 E. Malloy Bridge Rd., Seagoville, TX 75159

(972) 287-6838

www.seagoville.us

www.facebook.com/seagovilleanimalshelter

Sunnyvale

Sunnyvale Animal Shelter

371 Long Creek Road, Sunnyvale, TX 75182

(214) 862-4525

www.townofsunnyvale.org

www.facebook.com/Sunnyvale-Animal-Shelter



Terrell

Terrell Animal Adoption Center

2601 U.S. 80

Terrell, TX 75161

(972) 551-6641

www.cityofterrell.org/services/animal-control/available-animals/

www.facebook.com/Terrellpet/



Tool

Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake/Tool

10200 County Road 2403

Kemp, TX 75143

www.hsccl.org/

www.facebook.com/Humane-Society-of-Cedar-Creek-Lake



Watauga

Watauga Animal Services

5203 Watauga Road, Watauga, TX 76137

(817) 656-9614

www.cowtx.org/814/Animal-Services

www.facebook.com/WataugaAnimalServices/

Waxahachie

Ellis County SPCA

2570 FM 878m Waxahachie, TX 75165

(972) 935-0756

www.elliscountyspca.org

www.facebook.com/elliscountyspca



Waxahachie

Waxahachie Animal Services

191 Lions Park Road, Waxahachie, TX 75165

(469) 309-4150

www.waxahachie.com/Departments/AnimalControl

www.facebook.com/WaxahachieAnimalServices/

Weatherford

Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter

403 Hickory Lane, Weatherford, TX 76086

(817) 598-4111

www.weatherfordtx.gov/animals

Facebook.com/WPCanimal

Wylie

Wylie Animal Shelter

949 Hensley Lane, Building 100, Wylie, TX 75098

(972) 442-5268

www.wylietexas.gov/departments/animal_services/adopt-a-pet.php

www.facebook.com/pages/City-of-Wylie-Animal-Services



