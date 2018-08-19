Clear the Shelters Extended in Fort Worth

Clear the Shelters was extended through Monday at animal shelters in Fort Worth because, despite 200 adoptions Saturday, the shelters are still at capacity.

Miss Clear the Shelters Saturday? There's one more chance to adopt a pet without paying the fee in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth extended the offer through Monday because its shelters are still full.

While yesterday's Clear the Shelters campaign helped 200 cats and dogs find their furever homes, Fort Worth's shelters were beyond capacity before the event.

"It's more stressful on the pets, it's more stressful on staff and the most important thing is after getting 200 animals out yesterday, you think, 'Well, all the good ones are gone,'" said Dr. Tim Morton with Fort Worth Animal Care & Control. "But the fact is we've got great dogs here today."

The animal shelters in Fort Worth are located at 4900 Martin Street, 4800 Southwest Loop 820 and 2901 Texas Sage Trail.

Adoption fees will be waived through the end of the day Monday.

Find more info at fortworthtexas.gov/animals.