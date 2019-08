A Texas teacher created a now-viral social media campaign, called "#clearthelists," which is helping teachers get supplies for their classrooms from total strangers. Teachers sent us pictures of the supplies they have been gifted to help their students this school year.

Tens of thousands of teachers from across the country have joined the campaign. Each teacher creates an Amazon.com wish list full of supplies they would like for their classroom this school year. Through the generosity of strangers, the items are purchased and sent directly to the teachers.