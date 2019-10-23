Cleanup Underway in Ellis County After Tornado

Parts of Ellis County were hit hard by Sunday’s storms. An EF-1 tornado destroyed The Lighthouse Church in Midlothian, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

An EF-1 tornado destroyed The Lighthouse Church in Midlothian.

The fellowship hall took a direct hit. Just hours earlier it had been full with people celebrating Sunday worship.

"Our faith is in something more real to us than this building," said pastor Dan Cooper. "To us the church is people and our people are shocked. They've come out, they've shed tears, but we have each other, and that's the most important thing in this life, is friends and family and it gets very real in times like this."

All the church buildings suffered damage, but their non-profit coffee house Lighthouse Coffee was able to open the next day.

Since the storm, people have been coming by the coffee house purchasing food and drinks to support the church.

Scott Hinkle brought his entire family for lunch.

"To see the community rally here is a tremendous thing," said Hinkle.

Pastor Cooper said they will gather at the Lighthouse Coffeehouse on Sunday for church services and after that they'll take it day by day.

"It's been so amazing to see the community support us in this way," said Cooper.

