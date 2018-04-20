An Arlington High School student is fighting for his life -- and is need of help. Now, his classmates are trying to rally the community to give him a boost.

This past winter, doctors discovered a large tumor on Sir'Tyeous Spikes' brain. They've told him he needs to have it removed, but his family cannot afford the expensive surgery.

According to his friends, his family has resorted to selling some of their furniture and other household items in an effort to raise money for the procedure.

Spikes is a sophomore at Arlington High School and a member of Arlington ISD's Air Force JROTC program.

When his fellow cadets learned about his situation, they became determined to help him.

They started a GoFundMe page, where they're collecting donations for his medical fund.

They've also organized a fundraiser at the Chick-fil-A restaurant near Interstate 20 and Little Road in Arlington. Customers who dine there on Friday, April 20 should tell the cashier they're there to support Spikes -- and 20 percent of those proceeds will go to his family.