Clark Gable III, the grandson of Hollywood legend Clark Gable, died in Dallas Friday.
His body was found by a friend inside his Dallas home at about 8 a.m., according to police.
The 30-year-old was the latest host of the Dallas-based television show, "Cheaters," which features people suspected of infidelity.
News about his death was posted on the show's Facebook page Friday afternoon.
His sister, Kayley Gable, also posted on her Facebook page about her brother's death.
"I LOVE YOU CLARKIE. I'm so sorry we couldn't save you."
Gable's mother, Tracy Scheff, also posted about her son on Instagram.
Gable's cause of death has not been released.
He was Clark Gable's only grandson.
