Clark Gable III, Host of 'Cheaters', Grandson of Hollywood Icon Found Dead in Dallas Home - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Clark Gable III, Host of 'Cheaters', Grandson of Hollywood Icon Found Dead in Dallas Home

His body was found inside his Dallas home at about 8 a.m. Friday, police said

By Holley Ford

Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Clark Gable III, Host of 'Cheaters', Grandson of Hollywood Icon Found Dead in Dallas Home
    Rex C. Curry, The Dallas Morning News
    Clark Gable III, 2012

    Clark Gable III, the grandson of Hollywood legend Clark Gable, died in Dallas Friday.

    His body was found by a friend inside his Dallas home at about 8 a.m., according to police.

    The 30-year-old was the latest host of the Dallas-based television show, "Cheaters," which features people suspected of infidelity.

    News about his death was posted on the show's Facebook page Friday afternoon.

    His sister, Kayley Gable, also posted on her Facebook page about her brother's death.

    "I LOVE YOU CLARKIE. I'm so sorry we couldn't save you."

    Gable's mother, Tracy Scheff, also posted about her son on Instagram.

    Gable's cause of death has not been released.

    He was Clark Gable's only grandson.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices