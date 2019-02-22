Rex C. Curry, The Dallas Morning News

Clark Gable III, the grandson of Hollywood legend Clark Gable, died in Dallas Friday.

His body was found by a friend inside his Dallas home at about 8 a.m., according to police.

The 30-year-old was the latest host of the Dallas-based television show, "Cheaters," which features people suspected of infidelity.

News about his death was posted on the show's Facebook page Friday afternoon.

His sister, Kayley Gable, also posted on her Facebook page about her brother's death.

"I LOVE YOU CLARKIE. I'm so sorry we couldn't save you."

Gable's mother, Tracy Scheff, also posted about her son on Instagram. View this post on Instagram It's is with an extremely heavy heart we say goodbye to my beautiful son Clark. He passed this morning. I will always be next to you my beautiful son. Mom A post shared by Tracy Yarro Scheff��‍♀️�� (@tracy_yarro_scheff) on Feb 22, 2019 at 9:33am PST

Gable's cause of death has not been released.

He was Clark Gable's only grandson.

