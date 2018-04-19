Live video from Houston City Hall will appear in the video player above.



The City of Houston will honor the life and legacy of former first lady Barbara Bush on Thursday, with a celebration of life.

She died at home in Houston at age 92, she was surrounded by family.

Houston City Hall is lit up blue and Mayor Sylvester Turner encourages everyone to wear blue and pearls in honor of Mrs. Bush.

The Houston Children's Chorus will be one of several groups performing.They have a very long history with President and Mrs. Bush - performing for them 32 times, including at the Republican National Convention in the Astrodome back in 1992.

The chorus director says Mrs. Bush had a way of making all the children feel special.

"Every time we would sing for them, or with them, or whatever at some event, she would get in the middle of the kids and get a picture taken with the kids," said Steve Roddy. "She wouldn't let us leave until she had a picture taken."

Also Thursday, people on social media paid tribute to "America's Grandmother" by posting photos wearing her signature pearls. The hashtag #PearlsForBarbara was trending on social media.