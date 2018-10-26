City of Garland to Host Open House Event

Representatives from The City of Garland are getting ready to host an Open House event on Saturday, October 27.

According to a release, representatives from various departments, including Animal Services, Fair Housing, Heritage Crossing and Public Health, will be available to answer any questions from the community.

Representatives will also help with any questions related to building permit, relocating a business, renting a city facility or even the bond program.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Granville Arts Center located on the 300 N. 5th Street Garland, Texas.

There will also be demonstrations and presentations from the fire and police chiefs as well as the code compliance and street departments, according to city officials.

Mascots from the Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars and FC Dallas will also be at the event for pictures with fans.

The Open House is supported by the City of Garland’s Community Leaders Group and Community Multicultural Commission.