City of Garland Postpones Water Rate Increase for Apartment Dwellers Following Flood of Criticism

The public push back appears to have worked, at least in buying more time for residents and the city to come to a solution.

The city council heard from concerned residents during a public hearing Tuesday night.

The council then took a 10 minute break to consider its options and returned with a proposal to step back and reconsider the changes.

In question is how the city will implement a $31.60 per month jump to only multi-family water rates.

The rate increase had previously been approved by a narrow margin, and the rate spike was going to go into effect on Jan. 1.

The city has been charging per connection.

Some apartment complexes have a single connection for an entire building.

The city noted that has led to approximately a 14 percent water consumption increase and only 6 percent of revenue in return.

That disparity led some within the city to call for the water rate increase on only multi-family dwellings in an effort, according to some city leaders, to make water costs more even between single-family and apartment dwellers.

Apartment residents, many low-income, appeared before council members to plead against the increase.

Apartment managers and apartment associations also joined in the disapproval of the increases, calling out the city for not including the apartment industry in the discussions.

Several apartment residents explained they are on a fixed income and simply cannot pay the extra $31 a month charge, especially if it's implemented all at once.

After several discussions and possible motions considered, councilmember Jerry Nickerson introduced a motion to postpone the Jan. 1 implementation, and instead directed city staff to bring options forward at the council meeting on Jan. 14 on how to implement the rate increase.

The council approved Nickerson's motion with a 6-to-3 vote.

One option that may be introduced in January could be to phase in the increase.

