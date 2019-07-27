City of Garland Hands Out Over 500 Backpacks

The City of Garland handed out more than 500 backpacks to school kids in need on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

The City of Garland handed out more than 500 backpacks to school kids in need on Saturday.

The inaugural event, "Pop Up and Pick Up" backpack drive, drew large crows to the Hollabaugh Recreation Center Saturday morning.

Mayor Pro Tem Robert Vera was among the community members helping pass out backpacks.

"The response has been great, more than I expected. It was a good turnout," Vera said. "Maybe next year we’ll have a bigger crowd."

The city started with 250 backpacks and a local church pitched in to donate more.