City of Dallas Opens Multi-Agency Resource Center After Oct. 20 Storms - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
City of Dallas Opens Multi-Agency Resource Center After Oct. 20 Storms

A multi-agency resource center in Dallas will allow residents affected by last Sunday's storms to access necessary recovery services

By Hannah Jones

Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    The city of Dallas is opening a multi-agency resource center Monday morning at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 9509 Midway Road.

    The resource center will allow Dallas residents affected by the severe storms on Sunday, Oct. 20 to access recovery services from governmental agencies and nongovernmental organizations. 

    The Red Cross will verify the residents' adresses and identify which services are needed. 

    The multi-agency resource center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until at least Friday, Nov. 1.

