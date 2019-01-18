Carrollton Turns Back Time With '80s Prom for Adults

It’s time to dust off the Trapper Keeper and slap bracelets. Side ponytails and high top fades will be front and center as the City of Carrollton hosts its first ever 80s Prom for Adults Saturday. (Published 20 minutes ago)

It’s time to dust off the Trapper Keeper and slap bracelets. Side ponytails and high top fades will be front and center as the City of Carrollton hosts its first ever '80s Prom for Adults Saturday.

"We all kind of reflect back then — whether it be the music, or the bright colors, the types of clothes that we wore and the dancing that went on. It was really a fond memory," Carrollton Parks and Recreation director Scott Whitaker said.

The event is from 7:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. at the Trinity Room at Crosby Recreation Center at 1610 E. Crosby Road.

"From the big hair and the light blue leisure suits, if you look back you always laugh at those pictures and the music was just something that we all remember and have fond memories of," Whitaker said.

Tickets are $40 per couple and $30 per individual at the door.

"This is just a community outreach. Something for our citizens to enjoy and have a good night out on the town on a weekend — something they can do," Whitaker said. "Get a babysitter. Just relax and have a good night."

Tickets are at the door for adults 21 and over and yes, a queen and king will be crowned.

Go here to register online.