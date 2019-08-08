City of Arlington Proposes $523 Million Budget

Arlington City Council members met Tuesday to examine the proposed $523 million operating budget for the 2020 fiscal year.

The budget estimates the collection of almost $120 million in property taxes and almost $70 million in sales tax in the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.

The city's budget funds the opening of new recreation centers and traffic infrastructure improvements, such as median maintenance and the installation of LED streetlights.

Public safety departments will also receive funds for K9 staffing, first responder training and IT support. Arlington will also continue the Via Rideshare pilot program.

The budget provides for 40 new Arlington city employee positions, including 12 additional police sergeants and eight police officers, according to the proposed budget.

Due to the rise in property values, the new budget proposes a property tax rate reduction, which is the fourth year in a row for the city to lower the property tax rate, explained in the budget presentation.

Arlington residents will pay an average of over $100 more per year for city, water, sanitation and storm water services, according to City Manager Trey Yelverton.

Arlington residents can discuss the proposed budget at the Aug. 29 and Sept. 5 town hall meetings.

The Council will vote on the budget in September.