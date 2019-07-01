City, Neighbors Want Frisco Asphalt Plant to Move

The City of Frisco is joining neighbors in the fight over a longtime asphalt plant on State Highway 121 near Independence Parkway, Monday, June 1, 2019.

The City of Frisco is joining neighbors in the fight over a longtime asphalt plant on State Highway 121 near Independence Parkway.

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the Texas Materials Group asphalt plant hasn't operated since August 10, 2018, but did not provide a reason for stopping work. Now the plant is now applying for a renewal of its Air Quality Permit with the TCEQ, which expires November 18, 2019.

"It burns our eyes, our nose, it gives us headaches, makes us nauseous," said Elicia Patrick who lives in a neighborhood north of the plant. "We can't walk the dogs, we can't play outside, ride bikes, go swimming, it's just not possible."

Patrick has lived in her home, a half mile from the plant, for 10 years. She said she and neighbors believed the plant would eventually move once the neighborhood was fully developed and demand for asphalt nearby declined.

Though the plant set up shop long before the homes, schools and businesses moved in around it, Patrick and other neighbors insist the air quality concerns have become worse.

"Either deny the permit and protect us, not the business, or make them follow the standards of a current plant that would need to get a brand new renewal permit," Patrick said.

Neighbor Ian Schneider agrees.

"You can't lock yourself in a house and protect yourself from everything, but at the same point in time, this is easily fixable," said Schneider. "They either follow the rules and regulations or they move to a more appropriate location."

The city confirms it is in discussions with the plant about relocating it, but isn't publicly giving details about the offer or where the plant could move.

In a letter to the TCEQ dated June 17, 2019, Frisco City Manager George Purefoy objected to the renewal of the plant's air quality permit.

"The City of Frisco has concerns regarding the continued condition of air pollution caused by the plant," the letter said.

It also asks the TCEQ to require specific air quality monitoring as a condition of a permit renewal.

On Facebook, Frisco City Councilman Will Sowell is also rallying residents to object to the renewal online.

The plant told NBC 5 by phone on Monday it had no comment.

In June, the TCEQ said an agreed order was approved for the facility. In the order, the TCEQ cites an April 17, 2018 odor survey that detected light to strong asphalt odors from the plant. The investigator reported experiencing a sore throat, nausea, burning and watery eyes. Though the staffer did not require medical attention.