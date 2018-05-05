City Leaders Want to Privatize Downtown Convention Center - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

City Leaders Want to Privatize Downtown Convention Center

By Tristan Hallman and Robert Wilonsky

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    City Leaders Want to Privatize Downtown Convention Center
    NBC 5 News
    Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas

    The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center — the current host of arms displays and tens of thousands of National Rifle Association members — could be turned over to private hands by the end of the year.

    In a memo sent to council members this week and released publicly Friday night, City Manager T.C. Broadnax wrote that the city is putting out a request for proposals for a firm that will run the city-owned-and-operated downtown convention center. Broadnax wrote that the move would help the convention center in a "competitive industry and further increase growth in building occupancy, customer satisfaction, event attendance, and revenue."

    Broadnax said the timing of the announcement has nothing to do with the NRA. City officials have been kicking around the idea since the convention center's experienced director, Ron King, quit last year and left behind a dearth of expertise.

    Click here to read more on this story from our news partners at the Dallas Morning News.

    Handcuffed Man Jumps From 2nd Floor of Courthouse

    [NATL] Handcuffed Man Jumps From 2nd Floor of Courthouse

    Dramatic video shows 25-year-old Christopher Clay Rudd throwing himself from the second floor of the Spanish Fork, Utah, courthouse after running handcuffed from the courtroom. Rudd told police he was trying to harm himself, according to authorities. 

    (Published Friday, May 4, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices