City Leaders Declare June as LGBT Pride Month in Dallas

By Cody Lillich

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 53 minutes ago

    @Mike_Rawlings/Twitter
    Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano and Mayor Mike Rawlings hold a ceremony June 13, 2018 declaring the month of June as LGBT Pride Month in Dallas.

    Dallas city leaders gathered to formally announce June as being Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month in the city.

    Mayor Mike Rawlings along with Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano made the announcement Wednesday at Dallas City Hall.

    The city's LGBT Task Force also presented the Spirit of Equality Awards to advocates and allies.

    Mayor Mike Rawlings recently joined other mayors in participating in the Boston Pride Parade while on a trip attending the United States Conference of Mayors.

    The City of Dallas is holding several events during Pride Month. For a full list, click here.

    The official Pride Celebration in Dallas is slated for September with a festival scheduled for Saturday, September 15 and a parade through the Oak Lawn neighborhood of Dallas on Sunday, September 16.

