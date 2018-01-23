City Council OKs Backyard Chickens in Farmers Branch

Homeowners in Farmers Branch will soon be allowed to have backyard chickens.

The city council voted Tuesday on an ordinance allowing homeowners to have between three and six hens.

The ordinance passed with a 4-to-1 vote.

Homeowners have been trying for months to get the city to allow backyard chickens. They even took a trip with council members last summer to tour chicken coops in Dallas.



"Relieved, so relieved that it's done and that the council listened," said Farmers Branch resident Sally Derrick.

The ordinance takes effect in about 90 days.