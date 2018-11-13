The Fort Worth City Council tentatively approved new entrance fees for the Fort Worth Botanic Garden Tuesday night.

The fees, which will be $12 for adults, $6 for kids and $10 for seniors, are set to take effect in July 2019. City staff said that could still change after the council heard from roughly 30 people who spoke against the fees Tuesday night.

The council also approved family memberships at a rate of $100 per year and a financial accessibility program to provide options for low-income visitors to access the gardens.

After they heard from all speakers, the council decided to add one free day a week for local residents and free access for Fort Worth students.

The city will also hand over management of the Botanic Garden to a non-profit.

The city said the changes are all necessary to take care of long overdue maintenance problems and keep the gardens open for years to come.