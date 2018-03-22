City, Community Leaders Hold First State of Black Dallas

Some of the most prominent African-American leaders in Dallas gathered Thursday for the first State of Black Dallas. The event is the start of efforts to bring positive change to the city's black communities. (Published 36 minutes ago)

Some of the most prominent African-American leaders in Dallas gathered at Friendship West Baptist Church in Oak Cliff Thursday to discuss the state of black Dallas.

The first-of-its-kind event is a starting point for coming efforts to bring tangible, positive change to black residents in the city of Dallas and Dallas County.



"The state of black Dallas is precarious," said Pastor Frederick Haynes. "We are at the top of every negative statistic and at the bottom of every positive statistic. That needs to change."

Among those addressing the audience were former Dallas Judge Elizabeth Frizell, businessman Albert Black, education activist Ed Turner, Next Generation Action Network founder Dominique Alexander.

Councilmen Tennell Atkins and Casey Thomas also participated alongside former Councilwoman Diane Ragsdale.

The group discussed issues of segregation, gentrification, and a lack of economic development in predominantly black neighborhoods.

"We have to make self-determination a reality in our community. We have to create our won institutions, our own businesses," Ragsdale said.



African-Americans make up about a quarter of Dallas' nearly 1.3 million population. Some of the city's poorest zip codes are in predominantly minority areas.

Small-business owner Tre Black said the city and his community must do better to support black youth.

"We need improvement, significant improvement. We have to open up doors for new talent," he said.

According to the city, approximately 30-percent of Dallas children live in poverty.

90-percent of those impoverished children live in the southern sector.

"Our schools have to be the center of the community. You cannot have a quality community, a complete community, unless you have a quality school," Turner said.

Councilman Atkins said by recognizing today's problems and holding those in power accountable, the city's black residents can control their own destiny.

"We as politicians need to listen to you. We have got to listen to the community, find out how we work with the community to make something happen with policies," he said. "I need to spend more time listening to you."

Organizers want the State of Black Dallas to be an annual event. Making progress means turning their words into action. For many, failure is not an option.



"If nothing changes, black Dallas will experience another lost generation of leaders that this community cannot afford to lose," Tre Black said.