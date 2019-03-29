Kori Draper was arrested for robbery after a citizen tip identified him.

A citizen tip has led to the arrest of a man who robbed a woman in a Walmart parking lot March 21, police say.

Kori Draper got in to a woman’s car and demanded her to get out, according to the arrest warrant. He dragged her by her hair and ripped a significant amount out before throwing her to the ground.

Draper tried to steal from the woman’s car, but after several people noticed the situation, he ran away from the parking lot.

The Arlington Police Department Media Unit released a cell phone video with the suspect in it. A tip said that Draper could be a possible suspect. His facial and physical characteristics matched the person in the cell phone video, according to the arrest warrant.

Two witnesses identified Draper from a six-person photo lineup giving police sufficient probable cause to arrest him.

He is in custody at the Tarrant County Correction Center with a $15,000 bond.