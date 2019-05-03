When the Mexican Army won a battle over the French on May 5, 1862, during the Franco-Mexican War, they almost certainly didn't celebrate by clanking mugs of margaritas.

That Cinco de Mayo tradition came later, when this minor holiday in Mexico turned into a commercialized drinking holiday in the United States. While Dallas-Fort Worth is home to plenty of great Mexican restaurants serving margaritas, take a moment to honor the date's heritage first.

