Churchgoers Attend 1st Service Since Fire That Killed Pastor

Members of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Sandbranch attended their first service Sunday without their pastor, who died in a house fire Thursday in Cedar Hill.

Pastor Eugene Keahey, his wife Deanna and 15-year-old daughter Camryn all died when their house in Cedar Hill caught fire around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

"Part of me has been dreading this all week," Mount Zion Baptist Church music director Maurice Hale said. "It's taken a lot of courage to come out for this, but this is what pastor would have wanted us to do."

Hale said Keahey spent more time in the Sandbranch community than he did where he lived, in Cedar Hill.

"We're heartbroken, but we just have to press on," he said.

Jessica Garcia said she had only attended Mount Zion Baptist Church for about two weeks, but came out to pay her respects to Keahey.

"He was a very welcoming guy. He was very sweet," Garcia said.

Keahey served at Antioch Fellowship Baptist Church in Dallas before moving to Mount Zion Baptist.

The fire that killed Keahey, his wife and daughter is the focus of a criminal investigation, though Cedar Hill police said they had no reason to suspect an intruder.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshall's office were on scene early Friday with an accelerate detecting K9, searching the home's interior and exterior for possible signs of foul play. Crime scene tape remained up around the home, because a neighbor reported possible gunfire before the flames erupted.

