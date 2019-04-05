Three church pastors in Mesquite were arrested after police say they bound and assaulted a child with an extension cord.

The pastors, at The Church – A Place of Worship for All Nations, were attempting to get the child to confess to a suspected crime early last month, police said.

Deborah Ann Graham, 64; David Asa Graham, 24; and Tonya Hill, 46, are charged with unlawful restraing and engaging in organized criminal activity by committing an assault which caused bodily injury, according to a police press release. David Graham is also known as Edward Gandy, police said.

The child’s age and the extent of his or her injuries were not released.

The church is located at 4100 Interstate 30 in Mesquite.

Nobody answered the church's phone late Friday.

If you believe your child may have sustained injuries at the church or by these individuals, call the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.

NBC 5's Taylor Boser contributed to this report.