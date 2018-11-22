Church Overcomes Hurdles, Puts on Thanksgiving Meal - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Church Overcomes Hurdles, Puts on Thanksgiving Meal

By Jack Highberger

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    It’s been a year full of ups and downs at “The Christian Center of Fort Worth,” with a series of small disasters that threatened to derail their charitable efforts.

    “When something like that happens, it actually creates a resolve in me to press on,” Pastor Steve Vanzant said.

    In January, frozen pipes and a subsequent flood caused over $16,000 in damage. And then last month, a lightening strike caused concern the freezers holding food could have been damaged.

    But the church rebounded, raising money for repairs and putting on their free Thanksgiving meal for the 26th year in a row.

    “You can get a hot meal other places but you are not going to get what you feel and sense here, you are not going to get the acceptance,” Vanzant said.

