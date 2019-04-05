Church Instructor Sentenced to 50 Years for Sexually Assaulting Children

McKinney Police have arrested a 22-year-old who is now facing Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child charges. Investigators say the man has admitted to sexually assaulting four children between the ages of two and six over the past seven years. (Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018)

22-year-old Noel Anderson has been sentenced to 50 years behind bars, charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Investigators said Anderson admitted to sexually assaulting four children between the ages of two and six over the past seven years.

Police said Anderson is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 1020 North Lake Forest Drive in McKinney.

Investigators said Anderson found his victims through church activities and meetings and that he also held church responsibilities, such as being the primary instructor for children ages 7 and 8 back in 2014.

The jury deliberated for two days before deciding Anderson's punishment.