Chuck Norris Visits With Local Police

Published 2 hours ago

    Chuck Norris paid the Garland Police Department a visit Monday, the department tweeted.

    "Chuck Norris doesn't need #MondayMotivation, Monday needs #NorrisMotivation. Happy Monday! We hope you have a Chuck Norris kind of day. Stay safe," the department tweeted.

    The native Texan is a martial artist, actor, film producer and screenwriter. Many know him for his action films and internet stardom.

    A few Chuck Norris jokes: "Chuck Norris makes onions cry."

    "Chuck Norris appears in all Star Wars movies. He is the Force."

    "Chuck Norris beat the sun in a staring contest."

    "Chuck Norris counted to infinity twice."

    "Chuck Norris is the only person who can punch a cyclops between the eye."

