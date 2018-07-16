Chuck Norris Visits With Local Police

Chuck Norris paid the Garland Police Department a visit Monday, the department tweeted.

"Chuck Norris doesn't need #MondayMotivation, Monday needs #NorrisMotivation. Happy Monday! We hope you have a Chuck Norris kind of day. Stay safe," the department tweeted.



The native Texan is a martial artist, actor, film producer and screenwriter. Many know him for his action films and internet stardom.

A few Chuck Norris jokes: "Chuck Norris makes onions cry."

"Chuck Norris appears in all Star Wars movies. He is the Force."



"Chuck Norris beat the sun in a staring contest."

"Chuck Norris counted to infinity twice."



"Chuck Norris is the only person who can punch a cyclops between the eye."

