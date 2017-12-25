Christmas Tree Recycling Locations Now Open in North Texas

Christmas is almost over and some families start to think about putting all the decorations away while some cities prepare to protect the environment.

The City of Dallas has partnered with several Home Depot stores and starting Tuesday Dec. 26 until Jan. 7, you can recycle your live Christmas trees in any of the following locations:



11255 Garland Road

11468 Grissom Lane

6110 Lemmon Avenue

6000 Skillman

2610 Fort Worth Avenue

2901 W. Wheatland Road

11682 Forest Central Drive

The city of Irving will also have its annual Christmas tree roundup for those who would like to properly dispose it. However, residents may call 972-721-8059 for more information or take it to any of the following drop-off locations:

Cottonwood Park

4051 N. Story Road

Irving, TX 75038

Hunter Ferrell Landfill

220 W. Hunter Ferrell Road

Irving, TX 75060

Las Colinas Service Center

5964 Riverside Drive

Irving, TX 75038

Southwest Park

2800 W. Shady Grove Road

Irving, TX 75060

Organizers also remind people that they need to remove all lights, tinsel, ornaments, nails and tree stands.

Fort Worth residents also have many options to recycle their Christmas decorations, according to the city's website. Click here for more information.