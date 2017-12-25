Christmas Tree Recycling Locations Now Open in North Texas

Christmas is almost over and some families start to think about putting all the decorations away while some cities prepare to protect the environment.
The City of Dallas has partnered with several Home Depot stores and starting Tuesday Dec. 26 until Jan. 7, you can recycle your live Christmas trees in any of the following locations:
- 11255 Garland Road
- 11468 Grissom Lane
- 6110 Lemmon Avenue
- 6000 Skillman
- 2610 Fort Worth Avenue
- 2901 W. Wheatland Road
- 11682 Forest Central Drive
The city of Irving will also have its annual Christmas tree roundup for those who would like to properly dispose it. However, residents may call 972-721-8059 for more information or take it to any of the following drop-off locations:
Cottonwood Park
4051 N. Story Road
Irving, TX 75038
Hunter Ferrell Landfill
220 W. Hunter Ferrell Road
Irving, TX 75060
Las Colinas Service Center
5964 Riverside Drive
Irving, TX 75038
Southwest Park
2800 W. Shady Grove Road
Irving, TX 75060
Organizers also remind people that they need to remove all lights, tinsel, ornaments, nails and tree stands.
Fort Worth residents also have many options to recycle their Christmas decorations, according to the city's website. Click here for more information.