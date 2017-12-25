Christmas Tree May Be to Blame for Irving House Fire

Raw Video: Firefighters believe a Christmas tree may be to blame for a fire in the 900 block of Rindie Road in Irving on Christmas Eve. (Published Monday, Dec. 25, 2017)

A Christmas tree may be to blame for a Christmas Eve house fire in Irving that forced a family to find somewhere else to stay during the holiday.

It happened Sunday night at a two-story home in the 900 block of Rindie Street.

The battalion chief said the family was not at home at the time of the fire.

The fire, which firefighters believe started at the Christmas tree in the living room, caused extensive damage to the first floor of the home.

Fire investigators will determine the exact cause of the fire.