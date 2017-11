The largest Christmas tree in Fort Worth history is officially in place. (Published Monday, Nov. 13, 2017)

The lighting ceremony for the largest Christmas tree in Fort Worth history happens at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The 65-foot-tall white fir arrived Monday morning in Sundance Square on a flat-bed truck.

Crews spent the morning hoisting the tree, which is from Big Rapids, Michigan. Workers then spent the week hanging about 10,000 LED lights from its branches.

The official lighting ceremony is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.