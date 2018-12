Arson investigators in McKinney are looking for the person who set a Christmas decoration on fire right on someone's doorstep. (Published 59 minutes ago)

Arson investigators in McKinney are looking for the person who set a Christmas decoration on fire right on someone's doorstep.

Doorbell video caught it on camera.

The person, who was wearing house slippers, urinates on the doormat then sits down to light it on fire.

He lights a plant and a Christmas wreath on fire, too.

Video Captures Pilot's Rescue From Crashed Jet

Video and photos captured the rescue of a 47-year-old civilian pilot, whose jet crashed shortly after take-off during a military exercise. (Published Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018)

Anyone with information about who may have done it is asked to call the McKinney Fire Department.