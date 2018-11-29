Tens of thousands of people visit a Plano neighborhood each year because of its spectacular light displays. (Published 30 minutes ago)

Christmas-Crazed Neighborhood Gears Up for the Holidays

Christmas decorations are going up all over North Texas.

But some say you haven't seen the best-of-the-best until you've visited Plano.

The Deerfield neighborhood always goes above and beyond to make the holidays bright.

Each year, streets light up like runways and tens of thousands stroll through to see the spectacular displays.

John Skoro actually moved to the neighborhood in the 90’s because of the tradition.

“I went to where the wife wanted to go which is where the lights were,” Skoro said.

He started with a single decoration.

Now, his front yard is a workshop.

Each decoration was created by him like globes normally used for a security system.

“Then we, like maniacs, put 200 lights in them in each one of them,” Skoro said.

Skoro said some neighbors begin programming their decorations over the summer.

The yard work, he said, is the easy part.

Most of his time is spent in front of his computer synchronizing each light on each strand to songs.

He said he spends well over 100 hours working on his display each year.

“Once a year I invest the time and then it takes me an extra 10 months to recover then and then I do it again,” Skoro said.

It’ll take at least another week to finish his front yard turned canvas that’s helping a community create Christmas spirit.

“It’s fun to create. I don't get to create in my job so this is kind of my outlet if you will,” Skoro said.

Click here for more information on the Deerfield light displays.