Chip and Joanna Gaines are Hiring Creative Types Ready to Move to Waco

By Maria Halkias and The Dallas Morning News

Published at 5:35 PM CST on Feb 24, 2018

    Chip and Joanna Gaines are hiring. But, if you want to be considered, you have a big deadline on Sunday.

    Applicants must be willing to move to Waco and must submit examples of their work by then to be considered for the job fair. Here's a link to the instructions.

    The stars of HGTV's Fixer Upper show are hosting a two-day job fair sometime in March. It's by invitation only. Here's the description for what they need for their Magnolia creative department: people with skills in "blogging, photography, photo styling, social media-specific skills, writing, graphic design, calligraphy, web design, etcetera."

    You can read more about this story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.

