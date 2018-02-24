Chip and Joanna Gaines are hiring. But, if you want to be considered, you have a big deadline on Sunday.

Applicants must be willing to move to Waco and must submit examples of their work by then to be considered for the job fair. Here's a link to the instructions.

The stars of HGTV's Fixer Upper show are hosting a two-day job fair sometime in March. It's by invitation only. Here's the description for what they need for their Magnolia creative department: people with skills in "blogging, photography, photo styling, social media-specific skills, writing, graphic design, calligraphy, web design, etcetera."

