Chillier Air Returns to North Texas, Bringing Rain Chances, Too
Chillier Air Returns to North Texas, Bringing Rain Chances, Too

By Rick Mitchell

Published 4 hours ago

    NBC 5 Weather

    Temperatures climbed into the 70s and 80s Thursday afternoon in North Texas, but that warmth will be replaced by a much chillier air mass on Friday.

    A strong cold front will move through the area Friday morning with falling temperatures and a cold north wind.

    Morning temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s, with afternoon temperatures rebounding only to the low to mid 50s. That's about 30 degrees cooler than Thursday, so plan on taking a jacket with you as you leave the house.


    While a shower or two can't be ruled out Friday, rain chances will increase overnight Friday night into Saturday morning.

    The rain will end by early afternoon, so the day will not be a washout. However, it will be cool with highs in the 50s.

    The forecast will remain unsettled into next week with additional rain chances.

