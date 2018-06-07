Six children severely injured in the Guatemala Volcano of Fire eruption arrived in Texas for treatment early Thursday morning.
According to KPRC, a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft landed in Galveston, where the children will be treated at Shriners Hospital for Children.
An aeromedical evacuation team watched over the patients as they made the 2-hour flight.
The names and ages of the children will remain confidential, KPRC reported.
The Sunday eruption killed at least 99 people, with nearly 200 still missing. Thousands remain displaced, unable to return to homes and entire villages destroyed by the volcano.