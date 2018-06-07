Children Severely Injured in Guatemala Eruption Arrive in Texas for Treatment - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

Children Severely Injured in Guatemala Eruption Arrive in Texas for Treatment

Sunday volcano eruption killed at least 99 people, with nearly 200 still missing

By Brian Roth

Published 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Children Severely Injured in Guatemala Eruption Arrive in Texas for Treatment
    NBC 5 News

    Six children severely injured in the Guatemala Volcano of Fire eruption arrived in Texas for treatment early Thursday morning.

    According to KPRC, a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft landed in Galveston, where the children will be treated at Shriners Hospital for Children.

    An aeromedical evacuation team watched over the patients as they made the 2-hour flight.

    The names and ages of the children will remain confidential, KPRC reported.

    Colorado Sheriff Proposes Keeping AR-15s in Schools

    [NATL] Colorado Sheriff Proposes Keeping AR-15s in Schools

    Boulder County Sheriff's Office proposes storing AR-15 rifles in two high schools, claiming they could be quickly accessed by deputies during a school shooting. KUSA's Jennifer Meckles reports. The rifles would be stored in secure vaults inside two high schools in Lyons and Niwot. Only school resource officers could access the guns using fingerprints.

    (Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018)

    The Sunday eruption killed at least 99 people, with nearly 200 still missing. Thousands remain displaced, unable to return to homes and entire villages destroyed by the volcano.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices