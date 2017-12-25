Children Safe After Car Stolen Outside Convenience Store: Dallas Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Children Safe After Car Stolen Outside Convenience Store: Dallas Police

Published at 8:07 AM CST on Dec 25, 2017

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Children Safe After Car Stolen Outside Convenience Store: Dallas Police
    Metro
    file

    Dallas police say two children are safe after the car they were in was stolen outside a convenience store early Christmas morning.

    Police say a mother of two left her children, ages one and two, inside her car with the vehicle running and went inside a RaceTrac in the 8100 block of East R.L. Thornton Freeway.

    Someone took the vehicle, with the children inside.

    Police said Dallas Air 1 tracked the mother's cell phone which was still in the vehicle to near Morrell Avenue and Claude Street.

    Trump Answers Calls From Children Tracking Santa

    [NATL] Trump Answers Calls From Children Tracking Santa

    President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump participate in NORAD Santa Tracker phone calls at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Dec. 24, 2017.

    (Published Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017)

    Police said officers took the car thief into custody. The children were located with no visible injuries.

    No word on what charges the person who stole the vehicle will face.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices