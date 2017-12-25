Children Safe After Car Stolen Outside Convenience Store: Dallas Police

Dallas police say two children are safe after the car they were in was stolen outside a convenience store early Christmas morning.



Police say a mother of two left her children, ages one and two, inside her car with the vehicle running and went inside a RaceTrac in the 8100 block of East R.L. Thornton Freeway.

Someone took the vehicle, with the children inside.

Police said Dallas Air 1 tracked the mother's cell phone which was still in the vehicle to near Morrell Avenue and Claude Street.

Police said officers took the car thief into custody. The children were located with no visible injuries.

No word on what charges the person who stole the vehicle will face.